iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the July 29th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,171,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,759,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $57.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average is $56.81. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.71 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

