iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 66,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,756,841 shares.The stock last traded at $70.57 and had previously closed at $69.24.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.06.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

