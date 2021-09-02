iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.64

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.64 and last traded at $78.64, with a volume of 3752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.06.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.41.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

