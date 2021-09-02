iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,490,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,001,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,670,000 after buying an additional 1,381,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,337,000 after purchasing an additional 968,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,616,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,368,000 after acquiring an additional 997,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,559,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,947,000 after purchasing an additional 680,588 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,905,510 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.