iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Holdings Lowered by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lessened its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,885 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,718,000 after buying an additional 1,475,419 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,388,000 after buying an additional 1,523,322 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 566,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,340,000 after buying an additional 17,685 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 150,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,656,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 103,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after buying an additional 38,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $175.02. The company had a trading volume of 87,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,339. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $177.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.68 and a 200-day moving average of $158.50.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.