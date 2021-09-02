iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,470,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the July 29th total of 8,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,531,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,272,000 after purchasing an additional 223,283 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,081,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,886,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,970,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,666,000 after purchasing an additional 165,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 834,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,838,000 after acquiring an additional 32,651 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,462,000 after acquiring an additional 148,411 shares during the period.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $39.45. 124,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,509,908. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average of $38.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.