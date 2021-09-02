iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 38,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 650,231 shares.The stock last traded at $255.63 and had previously closed at $254.59.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.11.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWB. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.