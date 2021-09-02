iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Hits New 12-Month High at $118.72

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.72 and last traded at $118.70, with a volume of 6862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.26.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWS. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 281,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

