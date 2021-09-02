iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,703 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,088,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,266,000 after purchasing an additional 186,460 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 120,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter.

SHV stock opened at $110.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.50. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.72.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

