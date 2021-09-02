iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Increased by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 276,915 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 17.9% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. BCJ Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $166,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 38,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.45. The stock had a trading volume of 342,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,330. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

