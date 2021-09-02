iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Hits New 52-Week High at $296.02

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $296.02 and last traded at $295.91, with a volume of 387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $293.05.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IYH. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

