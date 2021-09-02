Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Itamar Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ITMR stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. Itamar Medical has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.40 million, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.87.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

