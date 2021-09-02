Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

Shares of ITRI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.58. 1,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.10. Itron has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.49, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Itron will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.11.

In other Itron news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,532.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $301,194. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.