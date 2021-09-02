J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 619 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKYY. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3,571.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of SKYY opened at $110.25 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $74.42 and a twelve month high of $112.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.18 and a 200-day moving average of $101.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.