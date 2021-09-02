J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $644,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,770.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,798,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488,611 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 26,872.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 386,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,479,000 after purchasing an additional 385,349 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 427.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 173,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 140,889 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,238.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 145,512 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,696,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $62.24 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $62.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average is $59.43.

