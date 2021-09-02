J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $54.53 on Thursday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.41.

