J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $802,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $104.76 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $105.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.35.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.