Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Director Sells $6,204,001.92 in Stock

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Director Roger Fradin sold 417,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $6,204,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Roger Fradin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 23rd, Roger Fradin sold 133,200 shares of Janus International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $1,955,376.00.
- On Friday, August 20th, Roger Fradin sold 240,000 shares of Janus International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $3,561,600.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Roger Fradin sold 46,800 shares of Janus International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $650,988.00.
JBI opened at $15.08 on Thursday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Janus International Group Company Profile
Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.
