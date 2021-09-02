Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Director Sells $6,204,001.92 in Stock

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Director Roger Fradin sold 417,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $6,204,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Roger Fradin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Janus International Group alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Roger Fradin sold 133,200 shares of Janus International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $1,955,376.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Roger Fradin sold 240,000 shares of Janus International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $3,561,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Roger Fradin sold 46,800 shares of Janus International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $650,988.00.

JBI opened at $15.08 on Thursday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.