Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Up 27.7% in August

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the July 29th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Japan Tobacco stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. Japan Tobacco has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

