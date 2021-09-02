JavaScript Token (JS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00

JavaScript Token (CURRENCY:JS) traded up 23.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, JavaScript Token has traded up 7% against the dollar. One JavaScript Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. JavaScript Token has a total market capitalization of $8,339.40 and approximately $3.00 worth of JavaScript Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00065579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00134881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00159129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.56 or 0.07470738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,715.55 or 1.00095815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $495.88 or 0.00998388 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About JavaScript Token

JavaScript Token’s total supply is 7,991,996 coins. JavaScript Token’s official website is jschain.io . JavaScript Token’s official Twitter account is @js_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JavaScript Token

