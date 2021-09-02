Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SEOAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Danske downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.25. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 7.43%.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

