Jenoptik (JEN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Jenoptik (ETR: JEN) in the last few weeks:

8/16/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/12/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

8/12/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €32.50 ($38.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/12/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/11/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/11/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/6/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/19/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/19/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

7/16/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/16/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

Jenoptik stock opened at €31.00 ($36.47) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.23. Jenoptik AG has a fifty-two week low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a fifty-two week high of €31.38 ($36.92). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.