JMP Securities Increases Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $345.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $320.00 to $345.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.83.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $333.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 131.95, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.73. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,119 shares of company stock worth $6,206,412. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

