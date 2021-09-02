John B. Berding Sells 15,000 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $2,055,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John B. Berding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, John B. Berding sold 7,000 shares of American Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $943,180.00.

On Friday, June 25th, John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of American Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00.

On Friday, June 4th, John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $561,520.00.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $136.56 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $141.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.67.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 201,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,111,000 after buying an additional 18,032 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

