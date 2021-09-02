John M. Florence Sells 493 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $65.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.88.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

SON has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SON. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 145.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 35.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 46.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,412 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 17.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.