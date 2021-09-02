John R. Rettig Sells 1,916 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.93, for a total transaction of $545,925.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John R. Rettig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $1,215,448.00.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $277.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.86 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $291.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BILL shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Bill.com by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

