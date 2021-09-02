Jonathan Aaron Coblentz Sells 2,038 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Stock

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $51,969.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,479.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Aaron Coblentz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 8,362 shares of Oportun Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $213,231.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of Oportun Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00.

Shares of OPRT opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.92 million, a P/E ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.74. Oportun Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $25.58.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.29 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,952,000 after acquiring an additional 326,941 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after acquiring an additional 28,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after purchasing an additional 49,449 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 473.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after purchasing an additional 860,899 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPRT. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

