JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) to Neutral

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $26.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.