JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG) Sets New 12-Month High at $372.95

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 372.95 ($4.87) and last traded at GBX 372.95 ($4.87), with a volume of 1255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371.50 ($4.85).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 362.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 345.36. The company has a market cap of £590.82 million and a P/E ratio of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 72.47 and a quick ratio of 72.39.

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares Company Profile (LON:JETG)

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

