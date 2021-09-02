JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Sets New 12-Month High at $821.98

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 821.98 ($10.74) and last traded at GBX 821.98 ($10.74), with a volume of 13073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 810.50 ($10.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 37.17 and a current ratio of 38.91. The stock has a market cap of £646.09 million and a PE ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 769.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 740.32.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.