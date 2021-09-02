Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,000.00

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and last traded at GBX 1,991.96 ($26.03), with a volume of 15217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,983 ($25.91).

KNOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,515 ($19.79) to GBX 1,765 ($23.06) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 61.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,696.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,525.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

In related news, insider Richard McCann sold 50,000 shares of Kainos Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($24.60), for a total transaction of £941,500 ($1,230,075.78). Also, insider Paul Gannon sold 200,000 shares of Kainos Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,801 ($23.53), for a total transaction of £3,602,000 ($4,706,036.06).

About Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

