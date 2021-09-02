Kainos Group’s (KNOS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

KNOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,685 ($22.01) to GBX 1,515 ($19.79) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

LON KNOS opened at GBX 1,997.64 ($26.10) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,696.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,525.24. Kainos Group has a 1 year low of GBX 945 ($12.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,082 ($27.20).

In other news, insider Paul Gannon sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,801 ($23.53), for a total transaction of £3,602,000 ($4,706,036.06). Also, insider Richard McCann sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($24.60), for a total transaction of £941,500 ($1,230,075.78).

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

