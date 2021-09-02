KARMA Price Up 111.6% This Week (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 21.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. KARMA has a market capitalization of $22.50 million and $146.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KARMA has traded 111.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006237 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00059635 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

