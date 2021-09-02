Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $1.97 on Top Exchanges

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Kava has a market cap of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00086547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.28 or 0.00353202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00011353 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00047056 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00016302 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.