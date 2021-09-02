KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Trading Up 1.4%

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)’s share price was up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.66.

KAZ Minerals Plc engages in mining and producing of copper. It focuses on the development of new copper mining projects. It operates through following segments: Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak and Corporate Services. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

