Keel Point LLC Acquires 2,796 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 213.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,624,000 after acquiring an additional 54,285 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 9.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $196.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $202.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.88. The stock has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $2.4803 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 75.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

