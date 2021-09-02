Keel Point LLC Acquires Shares of 49,588 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

