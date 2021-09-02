Keel Point LLC Buys Shares of 455 AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 43.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 188.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATR opened at $135.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.34 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.17.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

