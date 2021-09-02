Keel Point LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 9.5% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $40,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $143.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.48. The firm has a market cap of $349.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $218,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.