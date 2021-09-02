Keel Point LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Keel Point LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,964 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after acquiring an additional 639,445 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,520,000 after purchasing an additional 492,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,222,000 after purchasing an additional 83,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,311,000 after purchasing an additional 186,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $415.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $403.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $416.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

