Keel Point LLC Makes New $2.35 Million Investment in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000. Keel Point LLC owned 0.28% of Aptus Defined Risk ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after buying an additional 38,613 shares during the period.

Shares of DRSK opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59. Aptus Defined Risk ETF has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $32.02.

