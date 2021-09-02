Keel Point LLC Purchases New Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.0% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.7% in the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 32,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 35.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $139.68 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $157.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.03.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

