Keel Point LLC Purchases New Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Shares of SAFM opened at $195.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.73 and a 1-year high of $197.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

