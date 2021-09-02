Keel Point LLC Takes $3.28 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,000. Tractor Supply comprises 0.8% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $630,353,000 after acquiring an additional 54,372 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,667,000 after acquiring an additional 49,122 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,937,000 after acquiring an additional 431,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,042,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

TSCO stock opened at $195.57 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

