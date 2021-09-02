Keel Point LLC Takes Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $52.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average of $47.62. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $53.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.73.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

