Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.070-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$135 million.

NASDAQ KTCC remained flat at $$6.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,621. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $134.60 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 14.26% of Key Tronic worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.