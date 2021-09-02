Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KZR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of KZR stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,552. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $383.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.33. Kezar Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $8.15.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $344,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 90,519 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 19.7% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 107,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

