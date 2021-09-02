Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.10 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.85.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $11.46. 456,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,439. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.09. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.26%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $12,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 173,984 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 143,051 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 202,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 148,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.