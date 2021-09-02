Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 298,500 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 348,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRP. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.10 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.85.

Shares of NYSE KRP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.46. 456,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $693.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.09.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.26%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

