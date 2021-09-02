Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 355,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 94,876 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 776,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after buying an additional 98,421 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 168,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 49,944 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.40. 39,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,331,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

